A pedestrian was struck by a piece of falling debris in Lower Manhattan Friday afternoon.Authorities say a piece of scaffolding fell off an office high-rise building at 101 Barclay Street in TriBeCa around 2:15 and hit the person, who was walking on the sidewalk.The victim suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.The Department of Buildings has inspectors at the scene.The 25-story building is owned by Bank of New York Mellon."We are looking into this issue, and our thoughts are with the injured person," a spokesperson said in a statement.