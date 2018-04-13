TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) --A pedestrian was struck by a piece of falling debris in Lower Manhattan Friday afternoon.
Authorities say a piece of scaffolding fell off an office high-rise building at 101 Barclay Street in TriBeCa around 2:15 and hit the person, who was walking on the sidewalk.
The victim suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.
The Department of Buildings has inspectors at the scene.
The 25-story building is owned by Bank of New York Mellon.
"We are looking into this issue, and our thoughts are with the injured person," a spokesperson said in a statement.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts