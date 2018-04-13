Pedestrian struck by piece of falling scaffolding in TriBeCa

Naveen Dhaliwal reports on the scaffolding incident in Tribeca.

TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) --
A pedestrian was struck by a piece of falling debris in Lower Manhattan Friday afternoon.

Authorities say a piece of scaffolding fell off an office high-rise building at 101 Barclay Street in TriBeCa around 2:15 and hit the person, who was walking on the sidewalk.

The victim suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

The Department of Buildings has inspectors at the scene.

The 25-story building is owned by Bank of New York Mellon.

"We are looking into this issue, and our thoughts are with the injured person," a spokesperson said in a statement.

