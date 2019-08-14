Pedestrian critically injured after collision with truck in Midtown Manhattan

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A pedestrian was struck by a truck on Manhattan's West Side, the FDNY confirmed.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday near 9th Avenue and West 37th Street.

The pedestrian was critically injured and taken to Bellevue Hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are currently unknown, but police are investigating. So far, there are no arrests.

West 37th Street between 7th and 9th Avenues is currently closed. Police advised that drivers should expect delays and avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

