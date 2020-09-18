Pedestrian struck, killed by out-of-control car that slammed into building in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by an out-of-control car that slammed into a building in Brooklyn.

Officials say a vehicle jumped the curb at Atlantic Avenue and Milford Street in the Cypress Hills section of Brooklyn Friday afternoon.

They say the car ran over the pedestrian.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene,.

The driver of the vehicle is being taken to the hospital.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.


* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklyncypress hillsnew york citycar crashfatal crashaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Exclusive: Video shows car slamming into home in NYC
Trump says US will have 100M vaccine doses by 2021
CDC drops controversial testing advice that caused backlash
Coronavirus: 'Largest mass fatality incident' ever in New York City
Principals union says NYC schools need 10,000 more teachers
7 On Your Side: Magnificent garden killed after pesticide over-spray
Pine-Sol now approved to kill coronavirus on surfaces: EPA
Show More
Wilfred forms in Atlantic, last on 2020's list of storm names
You won't be able to download TikTok starting Sunday
Pedestrian, cyclist deaths down, NYPD data shows, but it may not last
Dems propose canceling $50K in student loan debt per person
COVID Updates: Indoor pools in NYC can reopen September 30
More TOP STORIES News