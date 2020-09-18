Pedestrian struck, killed by out-of-control SUV that slammed into building in Brooklyn

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by an out-of-control car that slammed into a building in Brooklyn.Officials say a black SUV jumped the curb at Atlantic Avenue and Milford Street in the Cypress Hills section of Brooklyn Friday afternoon.They say the car ran over a male victim and then slammed into the front of a furniture and carpet store.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.NYPD sources say the driver was coming out of the Formula 3 Brooklyn car wash next door. They say it's unclear how the car ended up on the sidewalk.The victim was waiting at the bus stop before the accident.NYPD sources say the driver was found in the passenger side of the SUV after being thrown from the impact. They say he was not wearing a seatbelt.The vehicle is a black Jeep 4 X 4, with North Carolina plates.The driver of the vehicle is being taken to the hospital.