Pedestrian struck, killed on FDR drive in Manhattan

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a livery vehicle on the FDR Drive Saturday morning in East Harlem, Manhattan.This started with a two-car crash in the northbound lanes at around 5 a.m. near 96th Street. The victim rear-ended another car, and the two pulled over to the shoulder.While the drivers were waiting for police to respond, the victim took off across the highway. He made it across the northbound lanes but then got struck by a TLC SUV in the southbound lanes.The man was taken to Metropolitan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.The livery driver remained at the scene and is not facing charges at this time.The southbound lanes were closed at 106th Street for the accident investigation. One lane was closed northbound with emergency vehicles.----------