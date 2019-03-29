Crime & Safety

Pedestrians hold man down who tried to escape after hitting parked cars in Brooklyn

(@CHSPshmira/Twitter)

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating after a driver crashed into multiple parked cars in Brooklyn.

The incident happened near Troy Avenue and President Street before 5 p.m.

Police say a suspect struck five parked cars before getting out of his car and trying to run away.

Pedestrians in the area grabbed the suspect and help him down while they waited for police to arrive.

The suspect was taken into police custody but charges have not yet been filed.


