Woman, 6-year-old child struck by driver who jumped curb in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman and a 6-year-old boy, possibly mother and son, were struck by a 68-year-old driver who authorities believe may have suffered a medical episode.It happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday at West 145th Street and Malcom X Boulevard in Harlem, where police say the man lost control of his 2015 Toyota Camry, jumped the curb and struck the two pedestrians.When EMS arrived, all three were found unconscious.The 38-year-old woman and boy were taken to Harlem Hospital in serious condition.The driver was was also taken to Harlem Hospital in serious but stable condition.Police say there is no criminality involved at this time.----------