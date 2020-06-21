2 pedestrians struck in 2-car crash in Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two pedestrians were struck in an accident involving two vehicles in Manhattan Sunday.Police said two cars collided around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of 5th Avenue and East 53rd Street in Midtown.The two pedestrians who were struck were taken to the hospital, but they're injuries were not expected to be life-threatening.Firefighters said a third person was also taken to the hospital, but their connection to the crash is not clear.