2 pedestrians struck in 2-car crash in Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two pedestrians were struck in an accident involving two vehicles in Manhattan Sunday.
Police said two cars collided around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of 5th Avenue and East 53rd Street in Midtown.
The two pedestrians who were struck were taken to the hospital, but they're injuries were not expected to be life-threatening.
Firefighters said a third person was also taken to the hospital, but their connection to the crash is not clear.
