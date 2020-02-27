Man struck by 2 different vehicles while walking in Bronx

ALLERTON, Bronx (WABC) -- A pedestrian was struck by two different vehicles in the Bronx on Wednesday night.The victim was walking on the Pelham Parkway North service road near Holland Avenue shortly before 8 p.m.Police say the pedestrian is in his 30s. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in critical condition.One driver remained on the scene, but the other fled.Few other details were released.----------