Pennsylvania Amber Alert cancelled after child found safe in New York City

Giselle Torres and Juan Pablo Torres

#BREAKING: State Police just sent amber alert for 7 year old girl believed abducted in Cheltenham by her estranged father. Police say he/2 other men armed & wearing body armour during abduction. Believed headed to NYC. If you see them or know whereabouts, please call 911 @6abc pic.twitter.com/rCA74IzD24 — Dann Cuellar (@DannCuellar) September 25, 2020

The Cheltenham Township Police Dept has activated the New York State AMBER Alert and is investigating a child abduction that occurred in Elkins Park, PA on 9/25/2020. Could be headed to NYC area. Anyone with any information is asked to call (866)N Y S-AMBER or dial 911. pic.twitter.com/Q17Yo46lmG — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) September 25, 2020

NEW YORK CITY -- An Amber Alert has been cancelled after a Pennsylvania child and father were found safe in New York City.Police say 7-year-old Giselle Torres was abducted around 2:18 p.m. Friday at Montgomery Avenue in Elkins Park.Giselle Torres is about four feet tall and has brown eyes and brown hair. She was wearing a white tank top and purple tights.The child was reportedly abducted by her estranged father, 41-year-old Juan Pablo Torres. Police say he was wearing body armor, a facemask, and glasses.Juan Pablo Torres is described as a Hispanic male, about 5'4" tall weighing 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.He was driving a white or black Dodge Charger with an unknown registration.Police believe he was with two other men at the time and that they are armed and dangerous.New York State Police say they were headed to New York City and have activated an Amber Alert in New York.A previous Amber Alert issued in New York has been cancelled.Juan Pablo Torres is the biological father of Giselle Torres but he does not have custody of her, police say.NYPD says the child and father are at the 104th precinct, and both are safe and unharmed.They say the father is pending charges and will likely be extradited back to Pennsylvania.