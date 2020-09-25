Pennsylvania Amber Alert cancelled after child found safe in New York City

Giselle Torres was abducted in Elkins Park, Montgomery County. Police believe her biological father took her.
NEW YORK CITY -- An Amber Alert has been cancelled after a Pennsylvania child and father were found safe in New York City.

Police say 7-year-old Giselle Torres was abducted around 2:18 p.m. Friday at Montgomery Avenue in Elkins Park.

Giselle Torres and Juan Pablo Torres


Giselle Torres is about four feet tall and has brown eyes and brown hair. She was wearing a white tank top and purple tights.

The child was reportedly abducted by her estranged father, 41-year-old Juan Pablo Torres. Police say he was wearing body armor, a facemask, and glasses.

Juan Pablo Torres is described as a Hispanic male, about 5'4" tall weighing 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.


He was driving a white or black Dodge Charger with an unknown registration.

Police believe he was with two other men at the time and that they are armed and dangerous.

New York State Police say they were headed to New York City and have activated an Amber Alert in New York.


A previous Amber Alert issued in New York has been cancelled.


Juan Pablo Torres is the biological father of Giselle Torres but he does not have custody of her, police say.

NYPD says the child and father are at the 104th precinct, and both are safe and unharmed.

They say the father is pending charges and will likely be extradited back to Pennsylvania.

