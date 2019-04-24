Pennsylvania woman killed after falling into meat grinder at work

EMBED <>More Videos

A Pennsylvania woman died on Monday after falling into a meat grinder at a food processing company.

A Pennsylvania woman died on Monday after falling into a meat grinder at a food processing company.

The woman, an employee at the Economy Locker Storage Company in northern Pennsylvania, was found dead on Monday morning by a coworker who said they responded after hearing strange noises coming from the commercial machine, authorities said Tuesday.

Witnesses said firefighters spent about 45 minutes disassembling the large machine in an effort to recover the woman's remains. She was 35 years old.

Lycoming County coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. confirmed the woman's death in a phone interview with ABC News late Tuesday. He said the victim may have been standing on a set of wheeled stairs prior to the fatal accident.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration -- a division of the U.S. Department of Labor -- told ABC affiliate WNEP that it was investigating the woman's death.

Read more on ABCNews.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pa. news
Copyright © 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
Arrest after hit-and-run suspect visits auto body shop
NJ mayor wants controversial Kate Smith statue if available
New video of man wanted in vandalism of 42 LinkNYC kiosks
Woman hangs signs on A train after losing 'priceless' ring
AccuWeather: Another beauty Wednesday
Search for gunman after 40-year-old man killed in Harlem
Rite Aid raises age to purchase tobacco products to 21
Show More
Private traffic ban on 14th Street due to L train construction
NYC driver accused of holding passenger against her will
NYC residents say raccoons have taken over their block
Family: Boy, 6, killed when brick mantel collapsed on top of him
New video shows CT police shooting that injured woman
More TOP STORIES News