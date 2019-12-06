NAS Pensacola shooting suspect was Saudi student; at least 3 dead, 8 hurt; shooter killed, officials say

PENSACOLA, Florida -- Four people were killed, including a gunman, during a shooting inside a classroom building at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida Friday morning.

Police said eight other people, including two police deputies, were injured, but the extent of those injuries is unclear. Law enforcement officials briefed on the case identified the shooter to ABC News as Mohammed Alshamrani.

Police said the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. ET Friday at the Navy base, located on Florida's Gulf Coast. The suspect was armed with a handgun, according to Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan.

Weapons are not authorized on base, Capt. Timothy Kinsella added.

A U.S. official says the Florida Naval Station shooting suspect was an aviation student from Saudi Arabia and authorities are investigating if the shooting was terrorism-related, according to the Associated Press.

The two sheriff's deputies who were the first to respond, including one who killed the shooter, were wounded but expected to recover.

The base was put on lockdown, and the area was cleared. An investigation is ongoing.

Police said they "won't speculate on" whether this was an act of terrorism.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the incident. In a press conference, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis implored the Saudi government to "make things better for these victims," saying: "I think they're going to owe a debt here given that this is one of their individuals."

NAS Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to its website.

The base is home to the Blue Angels flight demonstration team and includes several major tenant commands, including the Naval Aviation Schools Command, the Naval Air Technical Training Center, and the headquarters for Naval Education Training Command, the website says.

It also houses the National Naval Aviation Museum, a popular regional tourist attraction.

This shooting comes just days after a sailor killed two civilians at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii before turning the gun on himself.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
