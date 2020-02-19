Person arrested after newborn found in wooded area in Orange County town

PORT JERVIS, New York (WABC) -- An arrest has been made after a newborn baby was found dead along a walking path in a wooded area in Orange County, New York, last year.

The gruesome discovery was made alongside Hornbeck Avenue and Brooklyn Street in Port Jervis around 10:30 p.m. on November 12, 2019.

Authorities believe the baby had just been born because the umbilical cord was still attached.

No details were released about the suspect in custody, but police and prosecutors planned a Wednesday afternoon news conference to provide more information and update the investigation.

