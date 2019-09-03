Person dies in Newark hit-and-run crash

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A person has died after a hit-and-run crash in Newark, New Jersey, police said.

The pedestrian was struck on Washington Street near Washington Park at approximately noon Tuesday.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Police have not announced any arrests or charges.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

