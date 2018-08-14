Person in custody after boy riding bike struck in Queens

Police are searching for the driver who struck a boy in Queens.

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) --
A person is in custody in connection to the hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a boy riding his bike in Queens.

The 11-year-old was riding eastbound on Healy Avenue near Dickens Street in Far Rockaway on Monday night when he was struck just before 8 p.m.

Authorities say the driver of the black four-door sedan fled the scene traveling northbound on Dickens Street.

The car was located later Tuesday and sources say it had been ditched under some garbage blocks away from the crime scene.

The apprehension of the suspect was made near the car.

The child was taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in serious but stable condition. He suffered lacerations to his head and face.

