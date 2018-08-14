Person in custody after boy riding bike struck in Queens

#BREAKING See this car with front end damage? Police believe it’s the vehicle that struck an 11-year-old boy in Far Rockaway last night. Florida plates. Hopefully the driver isn’t far from here. The boy remains hospitalized today, with a concussion and scrapes all over his face. pic.twitter.com/lwfzMOtWpz — Stacey Sager (@staceysager7) August 14, 2018

A person is in custody in connection to the hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a boy riding his bike in Queens.The 11-year-old was riding eastbound on Healy Avenue near Dickens Street in Far Rockaway on Monday night when he was struck just before 8 p.m.Authorities say the driver of the black four-door sedan fled the scene traveling northbound on Dickens Street.The car was located later Tuesday and sources say it had been ditched under some garbage blocks away from the crime scene.The apprehension of the suspect was made near the car.The child was taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in serious but stable condition. He suffered lacerations to his head and face.----------