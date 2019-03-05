Person of interest arrested in fatal shooting of teen in lobby of Brooklyn apartment

EMBED <>More Videos

Investigators say they're now looking for 22-year-old Martial Amilcar in the killing of teen Samuel Joseph in Flatbush on February 22.

By Eyewitness News
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have have taken a person of interest into custody in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in Brooklyn last month.

Investigators said 20-year-old Martial Amilcar was arrested Tuesday in connection to the killing of teen Samuel Joseph in Flatbush on February 22.

No charges have been filed.

Police were initially looking for two suspects, but they then narrowed down their search for only Amilcar.

The teen was gunned down in the lobby of his apartment building on Flatbush Avenue.

Detectives believe Amilcar was searching for the older brother of Joseph.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related topics:
flatbushbrooklynnew york citydeadly shootingfatal shootingsuspect profileshootingteen killed
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 arrested in IHOP shooting, 2 other shootings may be related
Professional wrestler King Kong Bundy dead at age 61
Shanann Watts knew about husband's affair before death, lawyer says
8-year-old boy randomly punched in head on subway
AccuWeather: Blast of bitter cold moves in
Video: 2 masked men throw Molotov cocktail inside NYC building
3-alarm fire burns through 2 homes in the Bronx
Show More
New Jersey Gov. Murphy to unveil second budget
Woman accused of shoplifting allegedly bit security guard
Luke Perry dies days after suffering massive stroke
Vigil held for bicyclist fatally struck by tanker truck in Brooklyn
Luke Perry dead at 52: Co-stars and more pay tribute
More TOP STORIES News