Person of interest arrested in fatal shooting of teen in lobby of Brooklyn apartment

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have have taken a person of interest into custody in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in Brooklyn last month.
Investigators said 20-year-old Martial Amilcar was arrested Tuesday in connection to the killing of teen Samuel Joseph in Flatbush on February 22.
No charges have been filed.
Police were initially looking for two suspects, but they then narrowed down their search for only Amilcar.
The teen was gunned down in the lobby of his apartment building on Flatbush Avenue.
Detectives believe Amilcar was searching for the older brother of Joseph.
