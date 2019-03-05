Person of interest identified in fatal shooting of teen in lobby of Brooklyn apartment

Investigators say they're now looking for 22-year-old Martial Amilcar in the killing of teen Samuel Joseph in Flatbush on February 22.

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have identified a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in Brooklyn last month.

Investigators say they're now looking for 22-year-old Martial Amilcar in the killing of teen Samuel Joseph in Flatbush on February 22.

Police were initially looking for two suspects, but they now say they're only looking for Amilcar.

The teen was gunned down in the lobby of his apartment building on Flatbush Avenue.

Detectives believe Amilcar was searching for the older brother of Joseph.

