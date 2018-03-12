SUSPICIOUS DEATH

Person of interest identified in SUNY Binghamton student's death

Liz Cho has more on the suspicious death of a SUNY Binghamton student.

WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) --
Binghamton police have released the name of a possible suspect in the homicide of 22-year-old college student Haley Anderson.

Authorities believe 22-year-old Orlando Tercero fled to Nicaragua before Anderson's body was found in a Binghamton off-campus home by police around 1 p.m. Friday.

Tercero allegedly "fled the United States via international air to Nicaragua prior to the discovery of Haley Anderson's deceased body," according to a statement released by police.

Authorities ruled her death a homicide on Saturday.

The circumstances of what led to Anderson's death have not been revealed, and it is unclear if Anderson knew Tercero. But police suggested in an earlier statement that they may have been romantically linked.

"The victim and male student had a previous domestic/romantic relationship. The investigation determined that the person of interest has left the United States by international air travel flight, prior to the discovery of Haley Anderson's deceased body," police said in a statement over the weekend.

Anderson, a nursing student at the State University of New York at Binghamton, was from Westbury, Long Island.

The university released a statement on Facebook:

Authorities said they found her body during a welfare check.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Division at 607-772-7080 or 607-772-7082.

