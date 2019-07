Person of interest in custody in urine attacks on MTA workers in the Bronx

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Police have a person of interest in custody after urine was thrown on two female MTA workers in the Bronx.The attacks happened about an hour apart April 12.The first incident happened on the 6 train in the Brook Avenue station in the Mott Haven section.Police say a man exiting the train punched the conductor in the face and threw urine on her.About an hour later, a bus driver was attacked after pulling up to a stop on 138th Street in the Grand Concourse.The driver said she saw a man who looked like he was holding a cup of coffee. She loaded her passengers onto the bus, and as she was driving away, she said the man threw urine at her , hitting her in the face and eyes.The NYPD described the suspect as a black male in his 20s, approximately 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds, last seen wearing a burgundy hooded sweater, a dark colored jacket, beige pants and red and black sneakers.----------