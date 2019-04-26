MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Police have a person of interest in custody after urine was thrown on two female MTA workers in the Bronx.
The attacks happened about an hour apart April 12.
The first incident happened on the 6 train in the Brook Avenue station in the Mott Haven section.
Police say a man exiting the train punched the conductor in the face and threw urine on her.
About an hour later, a bus driver was attacked after pulling up to a stop on 138th Street in the Grand Concourse.
The driver said she saw a man who looked like he was holding a cup of coffee. She loaded her passengers onto the bus, and as she was driving away, she said the man threw urine at her, hitting her in the face and eyes.
The NYPD described the suspect as a black male in his 20s, approximately 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds, last seen wearing a burgundy hooded sweater, a dark colored jacket, beige pants and red and black sneakers.
Person of interest in custody in urine attacks on MTA workers in the Bronx
