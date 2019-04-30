Exclusive: Video shows Brooklyn teen fatally stabbed in broad daylight

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5278217" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Exclusive surveillance video shows the moment a teenager was fatally stabbed in Midwood, Brooklyn.

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A teenage student has died after he was stabbed under the arm after school in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, police said, and now they are questioning a person of interest.The victim was identified as 17-year-old Rohan Burke, of Fillmore Avenue in Midwood.Authorities said Burke was in the area of East 17th Street and Avenue M in Midwood just after 4 p.m. when he was attacked.Exclusive surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the moment he was stabbed: Burke was seen standing at the corner wearing red pants. The suspect approached as Burke backed into the intersection, and that's when his attacker lashed out and stabbed him in the torso.The teen was then able to escape, running across the street and continuing until he eventually collapsed inside a pizza shop. Workers said he was screaming for someone to call 911.He was then rushed to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead overnight.Police said Tuesday evening that a teenager walked into the 70th precinct earlier in the afternoon and was being questioned in connection to the crime.Tracey Beckles, Burke's mother, said her son said he was heading to the park that afternoon."He said, 'I'll be back, I love you,' like we always do," she said.Beckles begged for the attacker to turn himself in."You took someone's child nephew, someone's grandson, took away a part of our hearts. Please have a heart, and turn yourself in," she said.Witnesses described a bloody, shocking scene."You just see the blood on the floor, it's horrifying," witness James McCollum said. "You can't see that and act like it's normal. He was very panicked, like something really happened, like something bad to his body. Like your life was basically on the line type of screaming."Detectives were taking a hard look at trying to identify the suspects captured on surveillance video shortly after the stabbing, with one person handing off what appears to be a knife before walking away. Sources told Eyewitness News she is the suspect's mother.Burke was a student at Lafayette High School in Gravesend.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------