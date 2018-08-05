BREAKING: FDNY says person pulled from East River. By Dover and Water St. witness says he saw baby in diapers floating in the river. pic.twitter.com/PyveereVkx — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) August 5, 2018

A person has been transported to the hospital after being pulled from the water near South Street Seaport.An eyewitness said he saw a baby boy in diapers floating on his back in the East River by Dover Street.The eyewitness said it did not appear that the baby fell in from the shore, and there was no mother or father crying for help.Authorities are not giving any details on condition, age or gender, and are still investigating the circumstances.There is a massive police presence at the scene.----------