Person rescued from subway tracks at 6th Avenue, causing massive delays on L train

CHELSEA, Manhattan -- Officials are responding after a person was reportedly rescued from subway train tracks in Manhattan.

It happened on the L train tracks at the 6th Avenue station in Chelsea.

It is currently unknown whether or not the person was a child. The person was reportedly unharmed.

Officials said the person was not struck by the train, and the MTA tweeted that the person was safely removed.



Police have not released how the person ended up on the tracks.

Service between 8th Avenue in Manhattan and Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn was suspended but has been resumed. Commuters should expect extensive delays.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

