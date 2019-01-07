Person stabbed on Bronx subway platform

A person is recovering after being stabbed on a subway platform in the Bronx Monday morning.It happened at the Grand Concourse and East 184th Street station in the Fordham section.Authorities say the suspect approached the victim and demanded money.They say the victim ignored the suspect, who initially walked away before returning and stabbing the victim with an unknown object.The victim was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital.At this point, the victim's injuries do not appear to be life threatening.----------