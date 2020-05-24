Connecticut police searching for murder suspect believed to be armed, dangerous in Derby

DERBY, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police in Connecticut are searching for a homicide suspect that is believed to be armed with a pistol and long guns.The suspect, 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia, is believed to be in the area of Osbornedale State Park in Derby on Sunday.Manfredonia was seen leaving the scene of a homicide and assault on Mirtl Road on Friday.Police said to be on the lookout for a 2016 Black Volkswagen JettaAuthorities said there is a heavy police in the area.Residents were warned not to approach the suspect and call 911 immediately if he is spotted.----------