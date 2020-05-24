Connecticut police searching for murder suspect believed to be armed, dangerous in Derby

The suspect, 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia, is believed to be in the area of Osbornedale State Park in Derby on Sunday.
Manfredonia was seen leaving the scene of a homicide and assault on Mirtl Road on Friday.
Updated with DOB 2/2/97 https://t.co/0TDzUi0MrV pic.twitter.com/CNu6Kea0WO— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 23, 2020
Police said to be on the lookout for a 2016 Black Volkswagen Jetta
Authorities said there is a heavy police in the area.
Residents were warned not to approach the suspect and call 911 immediately if he is spotted.
