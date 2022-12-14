Man who served in Air National Guard dies after falling off snowboard at American Dream Mall

A man from Long Island who served with the Air National Guard died after falling off a snowboard at the American Dream Mall.

Peter Matthews, 24, of Bay Shore was with his sister at the Big Snow indoor park in East Rutherford, New Jersey last Thursday night.

His family said he fell as he snowboarded down a slope. They said his sister tried to save him.

Matthews will be buried Monday at Calverton National Cemetery in Riverhead, in a military-led ceremony.

Matthews' father said the 24-year-old wanted to become a commercial pilot and that he loved robotics.

