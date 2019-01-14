PETS & ANIMALS

$1,500-a-month California studio apartment is rented to 2 cats

EMBED </>More Videos

Louise and Tina live in a quiet Silicon Valley studio. The two girls are best friends - and cats. (KGO-TV)

Jobina Fortson
SAN JOSE, California --
Louise and Tina live in a quiet Silicon Valley studio. The two girls are best friends -- and cats.

Landlord David Callisch couldn't be happier with the two tenants renting the 425-square-foot studio behind his home for $1,500 a month.

"They don't drink," landlord David Callisch said. "They don't smoke. They don't play loud music."

Callisch was going to use the space outfitted with a bathroom, sink and television for Airbnb. However, his friend's daughter, Victoria Amith, was leaving for college at Azusa Pacific University. Her father was moving as well, and they needed a place for Amith's pets.

"I don't have the high standard of like, 'Wow my cats need a whole house to themselves,'" Amith said. "But that's just kind of how the cards worked out."

Amith's father pays the rent, and once word got out about the "kitty crib," the criticism rolled in.

"This wasn't my life long vision or dream to have cats as tenants, it just worked out that way," Callisch said. "They can never screw up the electronics.That's another good thing."

The Bay Area is in the midst of a housing and homelessness crisis, and many feel the space could be used for people.

"I would much rather have people in here that could use the place, but there's not much use for it other than staying one night or having cats," Callisch said.

The living arrangement doesn't seem to be permanent, and Amith hopes to take the cats once she moves off campus.

"I'll stay in there sometimes," Amith said. "My dad will stay in there sometimes. You know, it's a shared little space."

She's a freshman now. In the meantime, Louise and Tina have to abide by their lease.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalshousingcatsapartmentu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
NJ residents wonder where their beloved wild turkey has gone
Florida man discovers boa constrictor inside hood of Cadillac
Dolphins join surfer for amazing ride off California coast
Polar bear cub born at Berlin Zoo
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Sources: Hostages being held at UPS facility in Gloucester Co., NJ
2 men shot, 1 fatally, while sitting in car in Queens
Registered sex offender arrested for trying to lure women
AccuWeather: More chances for snow this week
'So happy': Chris Pratt engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger
Brooklyn hit and run leaves man critically injured in street
Woman drinking wine from Pringles can banned from Walmart
3rd grader suffers traumatic head injury in gym class
Show More
NY man meets bone marrow donor who saved his life
'Miracle on the Hudson' survivors mark decade of thankfulness
Congress to face same question: When will shutdown end?
Suspect arrested after woman punched, sexually assaulted
VIDEO: 11-year-old boy rescued after falling through ice
More News