PETS & ANIMALS

$15K in exotic birds stolen from New Haven pet store

EMBED </>More Videos

The birds could be in danger in this cold weather.

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut --
Police say exotic birds equaling a total of $15,000 were stolen from a Connecticut pet store this week.

New Haven police say the call came in early Tuesday when a newspaper delivery man noticed a pried-open door at a pet store. The Connecticut Post reports that responding officers found scattered pet food and colorful bird feathers strewn about the store.

The store owner was called to the scene, and told them that several high-priced birds were gone - nearly $15,000 in rare parrots, conures and cockatoos. Police say the most valuable missing bird is a scarlet macaw valued at nearly $2,800.

New Haven police say the illegal trade of stolen exotic pets is a rare investigation for local law enforcement. Police are looking through surveillance videos for information.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbirdstheftpetsNew Haven
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Holy cow! This may be the biggest steer we've ever seen
Dog found 1,200 miles away reunited with NYC family
Man survives being bitten on head by shark in the Bahamas
Exclusive: Family says they are living in fear over vicious pit bull
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
House explodes, terrifying people in several NJ towns
New photos of suspects in shooting of Bronx girl
1 dead in Massapequa house fire
4 children, 2 adults dead after getting trapped in fire
NYC lawmakers to push legalization of e-bikes, e-scooters
Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney hospitalized
Shanann Watt's family files lawsuit against Chris Watts
Trump threatens to end subsidies to GM over cutbacks
Show More
2 dead after car slams into light pole, tree in New Jersey
FBI: Body found during search for Hania Aguilar
2 arrested in crime spree that included Duane Reade shooting
Some milk, yogurt sold in Brooklyn, Orange County recalled
Video: Gender reveal fail starts 73-square-mile wildfire
More News