Police watching 10-to-12-foot shark spotted off Long Island

QUOGUE, Long Island -- Police on eastern Long Island are monitoring a 10-to-12-foot shark spotted in shallow waters near the village of Quogue.

Quogue police say the shark was reported just after 9 a.m. Saturday near Penniman Creek, which give access to Shinnecock Bay.

Authorities are using police boats as well as drones to monitor the animal.

Swimmers and boaters are being advised to stay away from the shark.

Quogue police say they don't know what species the shark is.

