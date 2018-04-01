A homeowner in Florida found an uninvited guest in their swimming pool.An 11-foot-alligator was taking a dip at a home in Sarasota on Friday night.The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office posted video and pictures on its Facebook page.Authorities called in a trapper to safely remove the gator from the pool and the neighborhood.It is unclear where the alligator came from and how it ended up in the pool.----------