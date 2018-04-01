SARASOTA, Florida (WABC) --A homeowner in Florida found an uninvited guest in their swimming pool.
An 11-foot-alligator was taking a dip at a home in Sarasota on Friday night.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office posted video and pictures on its Facebook page.
Authorities called in a trapper to safely remove the gator from the pool and the neighborhood.
It is unclear where the alligator came from and how it ended up in the pool.
