pets

190-pound Mastiff rescued from Utah trail is a big, good boy

By Thomas M. Rizza
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah -- The Salt Lake County Sheriff's search and rescue team had some heavy lifting to do over the weekend.

At around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, a group of hikers called rescuers to the Grandeur Peak Trail in Utah, where they reported a man and his dog were injured on the trail.

RELATED: Massive 26-pound cat 'BeeJay' looking for forever home in Philadelphia

The team found the 190-pound, 3-year-old Mastiff named Floyd and his owner about two miles up the trail, just as nightfall arrived and temperatures quickly dropped.

Rescuers packed Floyd in a litter and carried him for the long and heavy trek down the mountain. They say he was a good boy and was happy to be helped out.

The whole operation took about four hours.

They hope Floyd and his owner will be up and hiking again soon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsutahdogsrescuepetscute animalshikingdogabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PETS
Owning a dog helps you live longer, researchers say
Watch as golden retriever gets relaxing massage
Dog jumps on venomous snake to save human brothers
After 400 days, shelter dog finds home fit for a Queen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vehicle, boy found after car stolen with 6-year-old in back seat
2 teens killed after car crashes onto train tracks, bursts into flames
Woman reunited with son she thought died in childbirth
'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes' 3-year-old daughter has died
Decomposing body found amid hoarding conditions in NYC apartment
Famed Upper West Side deli remains closed following failed health inspection
Texas officer who fatally shot woman in her own home resigns
Show More
Mom gets 6 years in prison for faking son's illnesses
Nearly 1 million turn out for annual Columbus Day Parade in NYC
30-Hour Coffin Challenge underway at Great Adventure
South Korean pop star Sulli found dead at her home
Parents: Diplomat's wife in fatal crash should return to UK
More TOP STORIES News