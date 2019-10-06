Pets & Animals

2 coyote attacks reported in Mahwah, police say

By Eyewitness News
MAHWAH, New Jersey (WABC) -- There were reports of two coyote attacks in Mahwah, New Jersey on Saturday.

Both attacks happened at the Ramapo Reservation, which is a 4,000-acre park.

Police say a woman and a dog were injured in separate attacks.

Police closed the park and locked the gates to the parking lot. They say they are not sure if it is the same coyote that attacked both.

Back in August, a woman was attacked in a different area of Mahwah while walking near farmland.

