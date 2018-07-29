PETS & ANIMALS

2 dogs, 7 kittens rescued from abandoned SUV in Manhattan

CeFaan Kim has more on the animals rescued from a sweltering SUV. (Bideawee)

Eyewitness News
MURRAY HILL, Manhattan (WABC) --
Two loose dogs and seven kittens were rescued from a sweltering SUV in front of a Manhattan animal rescue on Saturday morning.

Workers at 'Bideawee' first noticed the Jeep in front of their location on 410 East 38th Street by the FDR Drive and called police.


Officers believe someone left the animals there on purpose so they could be found. A window in the Jeep was cracked open slightly. There were bags and other items in the Jeep, and it looked as if someone may have been living in it.

"The animals actually looked like they were in very good condition. The cats were in crates with litter boxes and the dogs seemed to be very well socialized and well behaved but they were definitely in a car that was getting hotter by the moment," said Leslie Granger of Bideawee.

The NYPD was also called to the scene to help get the animals out.

It's unclear if the person who did this will face animal cruelty charges.

At this point it is also unknown if the person who the SUV is registered to is the person who left animals.

