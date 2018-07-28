2 dogs, 7 kittens rescued from abandoned SUV in Manhattan

Two loose dogs and seven kittens were rescued from an SUV in front of a Manhattan animal rescue on Saturday morning.Workers at 'Bideawee' first noticed the SUV in front of their location on 410 East 38th Street and called police.Officers believe someone left the animals there on purpose. A window was slightly cracked open in the SUV.The ASPCA was also called to the scene and helped get the animals out.It's unclear if the person who did this will face animal cruelty charges.At this point it is also unknown if the person who the SUV is registered to is the person who left animals.----------