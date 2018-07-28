PETS & ANIMALS

2 dogs, 7 kittens rescued from abandoned SUV in Manhattan

(Bideawee)

Eyewitness News
MURRAY HILL, Manhattan (WABC) --
Two loose dogs and seven kittens were rescued from an SUV in front of a Manhattan animal rescue on Saturday morning.

Workers at 'Bideawee' first noticed the SUV in front of their location on 410 East 38th Street and called police.


Officers believe someone left the animals there on purpose. A window was slightly cracked open in the SUV.

The ASPCA was also called to the scene and helped get the animals out.

It's unclear if the person who did this will face animal cruelty charges.

At this point it is also unknown if the person who the SUV is registered to is the person who left animals.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogsdoganimal rescuekittensanimal abuseMurray HillNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Orca whale carries dead calf for days off Canadian coast
Polar bear killed after attacking cruise line employee
Egypt zoo accused of painting zebra stripes on donkey
Decision to house rabid kitten comes back to bite family
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Officials: Legionella bacteria found in water supply at Bronx hospital
Riders walk down Cyclone to safety after roller coaster loses power
New law protects kids learning about boating after 12-year-old's tragic death
Suspect wanted for firing shots in broad daylight in Queens
Panic erupts at Brooklyn subway station during false gun scare
VIDEO: Man accused of strangling Queens nurse arrested in LA
Robbery attempt mistaken for shooting at South Texas mall
Former NJ archbishop resigns as Cardinal amid sex abuse scandal
Show More
Man charged in death of woman found in New Rochelle driveway
Teen charged with fatally shooting NJ delivery man in face
NY to kick Spectrum out of state, revokes merger approval
Judge denies appeal to block release of 3D-printed gun blueprints
NJ woman who lost husband, 4 daughters in crash speaks out
More News