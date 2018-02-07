BIG BEAR, California --The countdown has begun as a bald eagle couple is expected to hatch two eggs within the next few days.
The first egg was laid on Jan. 3 and should hatch on Thursday or Friday, while the second egg was laid on Jan. 6 and should hatch Saturday.
There is a live 24-hour webcam available and in it, viewers can see the pair of eagles taking turns caring for the pair of eggs.
If you would like to watch the baby eagle cam, you may do so by clicking here or you can watch below.
