PETS & ANIMALS

2 bald eagle eggs expected to hatch over the weekend in Big Bear

EMBED </>More Videos

The countdown has begun as a bald eagle couple is expected to hatch two eggs within the next few days.

BIG BEAR, California --
The countdown has begun as a bald eagle couple is expected to hatch two eggs within the next few days.

The first egg was laid on Jan. 3 and should hatch on Thursday or Friday, while the second egg was laid on Jan. 6 and should hatch Saturday.

There is a live 24-hour webcam available and in it, viewers can see the pair of eagles taking turns caring for the pair of eggs.

If you would like to watch the baby eagle cam, you may do so by clicking here or you can watch below.


----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbaby animalsbald eaglevideo camerawild animalsBig BearSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Bruno the fat cat finds fur-ever home
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
2 children bitten by rats inside their apartment in the Bronx
Kitten rescued from car in NY after likely traveling from PA
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
More News