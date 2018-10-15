PETS & ANIMALS

2 men rescue puppies left in California apartment complex trash bin

EMBED </>More Videos

Two Madera men rescue puppies left in trash bin

MADERA, California --
Some puppies in California have a new lease on life.

The Madera Police Department posted pictures on their Facebook page overnight.

They said two men were taking out their trash when they noticed a box of puppies dumped in the large trash bin at their apartment complex.

They knew they couldn't leave the furry little friends behind, so they took them out and called police.

An officer responded and took the puppies to the Madera Animal Shelter, where they will now have a good chance of adoption.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscute animalsanimal rescueu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Deer runs into Best Buy in Michigan
Escaped pig lured back to home with deputy's Doritos
Giant snake crashes through bank ceiling
Bear cub returns to woods after getting head stuck in plastic jar
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Off-duty officer killed in crash with tractor-trailer in NJ
Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan expecting their first child
Cancer survivor told to cover face at restaurant
Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson end engagement
Search for 2 MS-13 members in stabbing of teen in Queens
Video shows teacher, nurse dragging boy with autism
Sears files for bankruptcy amid plunging sales, massive debt
Firefighter falls during fire at Bronx marijuana grow house
Show More
Police: Livery driver beat man walking to Brooklyn synagogue
Community meeting set to discuss 'Cornerstore Caroline'
3 suspects wanted in armed robbery at Bronx deli
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $654M
MTA employee charged with exposing himself to teens
More News