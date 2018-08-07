2 people attacked by hawk outside Connecticut store

He’s back! Bridgeport hawk that’s been dive bombing people sits patiently on power line. pic.twitter.com/ug4rNTaRL4 — Marcus Solis (@MarcusSolis7) August 7, 2018

Residents in Bridgeport have been dealing with an aggressive chicken hawk who attacked two people in one day.The hawk was perched outside a store on East Main Street on Tuesday. Members of the community spotted the bird on power lines, sitting on a car and on a streetlight in the heart of town.The bird was captured late Tuesday afternoon by an officer with the state environmental police department.The first victim was a driver making deliveries for an auto parts company around 9 a.m. The hawk landed on his head, causing lacerations, and he was taken to the hospital.A short time later, the former owner of Cooper's Auto Supplies was also attacked and suffered cuts to his leg. He was also taken to the hospital.Experts say attacks on humans are rare, but they do occur when the bird feels a nest is threatened.Experts say the best defense is usually to face the hawk because it usually attacks when the victim's back is turned.----------