PETS & ANIMALS

361 golden retrievers assemble in Scottish Highlands

EMBED </>More Videos

The dogs were celebrating the 150th anniversary of their breed. (Sandra Mailer/REX/Shutterstock)

A massive group of golden retrievers gathered in the Scottish Highlands to celebrate a special anniversary.

The group of dogs met on July 19, at Guisachan Estate, where golden retrievers were first bred in 1868. The gathering was in celebration of the 150th anniversary of the breed.

According to Friends of Guisachan, the breed began by breeding a Wavy-coated Retriever and a Tweed Water Spaniel.

Friends of Guisachan said, "The Guisachan dogs were bred to be strong working dogs hunting grouse, partridge and deer."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogscute animalsfeel goodu.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
Meet Deep Blue, the biggest great white shark ever filmed
Ssscary discovery: Man fishes live snake out of toilet
Disgruntled koala realizes he's made a huge mistake
Burger King offers free cheeseburgers to terminally ill dog
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 1
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Show More
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
Police arrest prisoner who escaped in Manhattan
More News