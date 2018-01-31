DOG ATTACK

4 mini horses, donkey killed by pack of dogs at California zoo

EMBED </>More Videos

The first attack happened at an open pen at night when the zoo was closed, where a miniature stallion named Sweet William was killed. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. --
The first attack happened at an open pen at night when the zoo was closed, where a miniature stallion named Sweet William was killed. There was a pack of three dogs, two German Shepherd mixes and one terrier.

RELATED: Oakland woman hospitalized after attack by 2 pit pulls

"These dogs appeared to be on a mission, What's disturbing about this is it appeared they were looking for food," said San Jose Parks and Recreation Director Angel Rios Jr.

Five nights later, the same dogs returned and dug under a steel fence where they mauled three female miniature horses to death. Their names were Spice Girl, Luna, and Cayenne. A Sicilian Donkey named Maybelline was also killed.

The city-owned facility had moved the horses and donkey to a safer compound with a six-foot high fence but there were no concrete or steel bars to keep them from digging under the fence. There will be now.

All five animals were popular attractions for thousands of young visitors to Happy Hollow Zoo. Staff attachment was strong. Their deaths have left deep psychological scars.

The donkey was born here. I was there when she was born, and Luna, too. And Cayenne as well," said Zoo Director Valerie Reigel.

Two of the dogs, the Shepherd mixes were believed to be the aggressors, while the third acted more like a follower.

RELATED: Mountain Lion snatches family dog from Pescadero home

"We have two of the dogs in custody, and pending identification of their owners, they will be euthanized," said Rios Jr.

Animal control officers are still on the lookout for the third dog. Thoughts have not yet turned to replacing the horses and the donkey, but security upgrades are underway.

"We're continuing to do everything that we can to ensure that nothing like this can happen again," said Riegel.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal attackanimalanimals in perilanimalshorsesdog attackCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DOG ATTACK
Unleashed pit bull viciously attacks small dog in Washington Heights
2-year-old boy dies after 5 dogs attack in Philadelphia
9 years after dog mauling, NY teen continues growth, recovery
Woman recounts attack by unleashed dog on NYC street
Exclusive: Surveillance video shows Newark dog attack
More dog attack
PETS & ANIMALS
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Bruno the fat cat finds fur-ever home
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
2 children bitten by rats inside their apartment in the Bronx
Kitten rescued from car in NY after likely traveling from PA
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
More News