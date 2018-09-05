PETS & ANIMALS

4 mountain lion kittens found in California mountains

Four mountain lion kittens found in the Santa Monica Mountains are shown in a photo taken by National Park Service researchers.

THOUSAND OAKS, California (WABC) --
National Park Service researchers discovered a litter of four mountain lion kittens, but they are suspected to be products of inbreeding.

Two boys and two girls were found in a remote area of the Santa Monica Mountains in California. They are now P-70, P-71, P-72 and P-73.

It is the fourth litter of kittens for mother P-19. Researchers believe she mated with P-56, a 3-year-old male who is also her grandson. P-56 is also a product of inbreeding, as his mother mated with P-12, who is his father and grandfather.

Genetic testing is required to confirm the paternity for P-56, but researchers found that two mountain lions spent about 90 days together before the birth of a kitten. That's the gestation period for mountain lions.

National Park Service biologists took tissue samples, conducted a general health check and marked the kittens with ear tags.

Researchers have studied P-19 since she was 4 weeks old, and she is now 8 years old. Of the seven kittens from her previous litters, four died, two were never given GPS collars and one is confirmed to be alive.

Various entities, including Caltrans, are working on a plan to build a wildlife crossing bridge over the 101 Freeway in the Liberty Canyon area.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsmountain lion sightinganimalwild animalsu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
NYPD rescues bird from subway tracks in Queens
Times Square bees enjoying their new home
WATCH: Officer rescues fawn lodged between fence posts
Long Island community angry over 'dangerous' dog park
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Plane carrying sick passengers lands at JFK
Amber Alert update: Mom charged after 2-year-old found dead
NYPD: Man tries to rape woman pushing baby in stroller
Judge: Couple behind GoFundMe account must appear in court
Man dressed as clown chases kids with stun gun at LI park
'Do NOT eat, Do NOT buy' Honey Smacks, CDC warns
2 dead in house fire in Monroe, Orange County
Tyler Perry offers Geoffrey Owens a job
Show More
NJ Transit reports 60-minute delays due to signal problem
NYC students, new schools chancellor mark 1st day of school
14-year-old hit by car near LI high school, driver arrested
Man suspected of raping, assaulting women on same bridge
Child killed as winds, rain from Gordon lash Gulf Coast
More News