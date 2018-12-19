5 holiday decorations that are dangerous to your pets

Prevention.com reports the following holiday dangers for your furrbabies:
- Mistletoe could cause vomiting if your cats and dogs eat the sprigs.
- Holly causes a similar reaction, but it can be much worse.
- Christmas tree needles can cause an obstruction requiring surgery if your pet eats too many of them.
- Pollen on lilies can cause kidney failure in your cat, even if they just brush against it.
- Poinsettias are also commonly known to be poisonous to pets. They can cause upset stomachs if eaten. But in truth, the danger of poinsettias are largely exaggerated.
Related: Don't feed your dog these foods from your holiday feast