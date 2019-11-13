Pets & Animals

Officer rescue 6 dogs left outside in freezing temperatures in Manorville

By Eyewitness News
MANORVILLE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Suffolk County police rescued six dogs left outside in freezing temperatures in Manorville.

Officers responded to a 911 call of dogs left outside unattended at 10:40 p.m. on Toppings Path near County Road 111.

When the officers arrived on the scene at the non-residential area, they found six unattended dogs, two on chains and four in cages, without adequate access to shelter.

The temperature registered 25 degrees, and the water in the dogs' bowls was frozen.

Police rescued the dogs, three beagles and three bloodhounds, ranging in age from one to five years old, and took them to Animal Emergency Service in Selden.

Anyone with information about the dogs is asked to call the Seventh Precinct Crime Section at 631-854-8726.

