PETS & ANIMALS

7 dogs, 2 of them pregnant, rescued from Indiana garage fire

EMBED </>More Videos

First responders in Porter County, Ind., found several dogs trapped inside a burning garage on Tuesday, according to Indiana State Police.

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Indiana --
First responders in Porter County, Indiana, found several dogs trapped inside a burning garage on Tuesday, according to Indiana State Police.

A fire engine was on its way to the home in the 500-block of South 500 West in Porter Township around 4:10 p.m., but state police said the troopers decided not to wait.

They rushed into a smoke-filled garage and rescued seven dogs. Two of them were pregnant. Police said the dogs had breathed in too much smoke and were unconscious.

PHOTOS: 7 dogs rescued from Indiana garage fire

The first responders, along with the help of some neighbors, started CPR on the animals, which were all Labradors. Police said they also used pet masks to provide oxygen, which were donated by a caring citizen.

All of the dogs survived.

State police said a local breeder lives in the home and the homeowners were not home at the time of the fire.

Boone Grove Fire Chief Mike Meinert said the blaze did not appear to be suspicious in nature. He said the fire may have started because of a heat lamp in the garage.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal rescuepet rescuedogsgarage fireIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Bruno the fat cat finds fur-ever home
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
2 children bitten by rats inside their apartment in the Bronx
Kitten rescued from car in NY after likely traveling from PA
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News