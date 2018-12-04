PETS & ANIMALS

85-year-old man escapes alligator attack in Florida

EMBED </>More Videos

According to officers, the alligator attacked the man by the foot at the pond.

LAKELAND, Florida --
An 85-year-old man in Florida barely managed to get away after police say he was attacked by an alligator.

Video from the scene shows crews trying to pull the alligator out of the pond. Once near the edge, the alligator can be seen still holding on to the man's sneaker.

According to officers, the 9-foot alligator attacked the man by the foot at the pond.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Officials say the gator was captured and taken away.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsalligatoranimal attacku.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' escorted into the Capitol Rotunda
Diane the Turtle celebrates 50th birthday with huge party
Video: Massive rat chases MTA agent out of station booth
Dog missing for 3 days rescued from NY storm drain
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Amber Alert for upstate teen; Suspect may be headed to NYC
High school coach accused of exposing himself to girl
Body found in Costa Rica in search for missing woman
Raw beef recall expanded to 12 million pounds
Video: Man beaten into coma during Bronx robbery
9-year-old boy groped on subway, photo of suspect released
Survivors of LIRR massacre gather ahead of 25th anniversary
NJ pilot, passenger killed in Florida plane crash
Show More
Woman killed while trying to help homeless woman with baby
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
MTA subway, bus issues top agenda at City Council hearing
Melee breaks out between FedEx driver, crowd leaving funeral
More News