9 chihuahuas rescued after living in van in Paterson

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Nine Chihuahuas were rescued after they were found to be living in a van with their owner after they were all evicted from their home.
It happened in Paterson, New Jersey.
None of the dogs had ever seen a vet. The owner had been breeding the dogs.
Paterson Animal Control rescued the Chihuahuas and then reached out to the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge for help. Two of the dogs were taken in by a partner rescue.
The refuge is now taking on seven spay/neuter surgeries, dentals including extractions, seven sets of vaccines, deworming, bloodwork, grooming, microchipping, preventatives and treatment for any medical complications.
The refuge is asking for help with their medical costs on their website www.rbari.org.
