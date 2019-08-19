Pets & Animals

9-year-old bitten by shark in knee-deep water while on vacation in Florida

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. -- A 9-year-old girl survived a shark attack in knee deep water.

Maggie Crum was playing in the water Friday while on vacation with her family in Florida. She was running in the ocean when she felt a sharp pain.

"I was running into the water, and I was about knee deep," Crum recalled. "When I started swimming the shark bit my leg and there's three marks back here that tore through the teeth and like just like two rows of teeth."

SEE ALSO: 16-year-old narrowly escapes jaws of large shark

The girl yelled for her family. She received immediately treatment on the beach, prior to being taken to the hospital.

Ultimately, Crum received a dozen stitches and a stuffed bear--which she ended up naming Sharky.

RELATED: How to know if you're swimming near a shark.

'I'm not ready to die': Paige Winter, teen that survived North Carolina shark attack, describes horrifying ordeal
EMBED More News Videos

N.C. teen Paige Winter spoke exclusively to ABC News about the shark attack earlier this month. She said there are ''some pieces of the puzzle missing'' from her body but her spirit is not broken.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfloridashark attack
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Elderly woman fatally stabbed, husband jumped out window
Eyewitness: Father drowns while trying to save son who had fallen in lake
NJ doctor dies after falling 80 feet while on vacation
Ceilings as low as four and a half feet in some illegal micro-apartments, officials report
AccuWeather Alert: Hot and humid
Obama's high school basketball jersey sells for $120K
Man used chair to climb in bathroom window in home invasion
Show More
Judge's report on Pantaleo released ahead of commissioner's decision
Deliveryman robbed of bicycle at gunpoint in Chinatown
Couple robbed at gunpoint in East Williamsburg
Be Kind: Jogger gives homeless man shoes off his feet
Must-read stories from the weekend
More TOP STORIES News