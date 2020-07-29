Pets & Animals

Abandoned puppies and dogs rescued from vacant home in Asbury Park

ASBURY PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating a disturbing case of animal cruelty in Monmouth County, New Jersey, after more than a dozen dogs and puppies were found abandoned inside a sweltering garage.

Pictures show the puppies and adult dogs found inside the vacant home on Mattison Avenue in Asbury Park.

The Monmouth County SPCA rushed in to treat the pups, which did not have access to food or water and had just one small window for fresh air.

One puppy did not survive, but the rest are now being cared for.

Anyone with information about the owner of the animals is urged to call the Monmouth County Animal Cruelty Hotline at (877) 898-7297.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew jerseymonmouth countyasbury parkanimal crueltyspcanew jersey
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protester released after controversial arrest in Manhattan
Helicopter to survey water after Long Island shark sightings
Upper West Side NYPD cruiser fire deemed suspicious
AccuWeather: Still hot Wednesday but not as humid
Fiery crash on I-78 in Union, NJ leaves driver dead
Man arrested after 2 deadly shootings in Brooklyn
Disturbing video of shooting at Brooklyn memorial for teens killed
Show More
Ex-college football player shot in front of NYC deli
Police release new photos of NYC chokehold robbery suspect
Tropical Storm warning issued for Puerto Rico
NYC woman killed by great white shark off Maine coast
80-year-old NYC woman credits bad fall for saving her life
More TOP STORIES News