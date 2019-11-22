Pets & Animals

Pup has the most adorable reaction to Mufasa's death in 'The Lion King'

Dayton, Ohio -- An adorable golden retriever may just be scarred for life after watching Mufasa's death scene in 'The Lion King' for the first time.

Footage by Sam Stolly shows one-year-old Khaleesi tentatively watching the scene from Stolly's kitchen before gradually making her way over to sit right in front of the television screen. She doesn't look away as Simba tries to wake his father up.



"Someone was very concerned," Stolly tweeted alongside the video.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalstelevisionthe lion kingdog
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Person of interest in NJ woman's disappearance found dead in home
Subway attack: Man hit with hammer, thrown onto tracks in Bronx
Man who allegedly lured teen to her death in Queens arrested
Dog left alone in car drives in circles for an hour
Bus drivers snarl AM commute with slowdown amid contract dispute
Death of 1-year-old boy in NYC investigated as homicide
Fire at Hudson Yards mall draws huge FDNY response
Show More
Puppy loses ear after grooming appointment at Petco
Woman who encouraged boyfriend's suicide pleads not guilty
4-alarm fire tears through row of shops on Long Island
Mom arrested months after 3-year-old fell to his death
Search for men who harassed dog, attacked couple in Queens
More TOP STORIES News