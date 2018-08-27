PETS & ANIMALS

After 3,000 animals treated, NYPD, ASPCA launch mobile post

EMBED </>More Videos

The NYPD and ASPCA rolled out a new mobile command unit to stop animal abuse in New York City. (ASPCA)

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
The NYPD and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) announced Monday a new mobile command post in their mission to stop abuse and protect New York's animals.

The city announced that the post will be used by the NYPD's Animal Cruelty Investigation Squad.

A new vehicle will allow the NYPD to act in cases where large numbers of animals are facing the greatest risk.

The five-year partnership between the NYPD and ASPCA has led to the treatment of more than 3,000 animal victims across New York City.

"Our partnership with the ASPCA is critical to our work to fight animal cruelty and combat abuse and neglect," Police Commissioner James O'Neill said. "By working together with the ASPCA, we are a force multiplier in that effort, and we thank them for making this new mobile command post a reality."

When animal cruelty is reported anywhere in New York City, the NYPD responds while the ASPCA provides authorities with support in the form of forensic evaluations, medical treatment, animal behavior assessments and more.

The alliance has allowed for a faster, more widespread and thorough response to animal abuse complaints.

"On behalf of the ASPCA - as well as vulnerable animals throughout the city - I thank Commissioner James O'Neill and the NYPD for launching this Mobile Command Center," said Howard Lawrence, vice president of the ASPCA Humane Law Enforcement. "We are very proud to support this incredibly important project. There's no question that New York City has become a safer and more compassionate city for animals in need, thanks in large part to the ASPCA-NYPD partnership."

Both the NYPD and ASPCA encourage New Yorkers to support efforts of stopping animal cruelty by calling 311 for suspected animal abuse or mistreatment or 911 for crimes in progress.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal abuseanimal crueltynypdNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
See what happens when one dog sneaks a garden hose in the house
Small shark spotted swimming in waters off Coney Island
Firefighters rescue horse trapped up to its torso in mud
Halloween dog parade at Tompkins Square Park canceled
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Liberty Island evacuated after propane tank fire
Dispute between coworkers leads to slashing in Chelsea
Attorney threatens suicide where boy's body was found
Video shows moments before deadly Jacksonville shooting
David Katz: Who is the Jacksonville shooting suspect?
9-year-old boy commits suicide days after coming out
Woman says Lyft driver tried taking her in opposite direction
LI school struck by lightning may not be ready until March
Show More
Hoboken holds meeting after 12 water main breaks in 6 weeks
White House flags back at full staff after McCain's death
3 DEP trucks, backhoe set on fire in Lower Manhattan
NYC speed cameras to be reactivated before 1st day of school
AccuWeather Alert: Heat wave begins
More News