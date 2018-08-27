After 3,000 animals treated, NYPD, ASPCA launch mobile post

The NYPD and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) announced Monday a new mobile command post in their mission to stop abuse and protect New York's animals.The city announced that the post will be used by the NYPD's Animal Cruelty Investigation Squad.A new vehicle will allow the NYPD to act in cases where large numbers of animals are facing the greatest risk.The five-year partnership between the NYPD and ASPCA has led to the treatment of more than 3,000 animal victims across New York City."Our partnership with the ASPCA is critical to our work to fight animal cruelty and combat abuse and neglect," Police Commissioner James O'Neill said. "By working together with the ASPCA, we are a force multiplier in that effort, and we thank them for making this new mobile command post a reality."When animal cruelty is reported anywhere in New York City, the NYPD responds while the ASPCA provides authorities with support in the form of forensic evaluations, medical treatment, animal behavior assessments and more.The alliance has allowed for a faster, more widespread and thorough response to animal abuse complaints."On behalf of the ASPCA - as well as vulnerable animals throughout the city - I thank Commissioner James O'Neill and the NYPD for launching this Mobile Command Center," said Howard Lawrence, vice president of the ASPCA Humane Law Enforcement. "We are very proud to support this incredibly important project. There's no question that New York City has become a safer and more compassionate city for animals in need, thanks in large part to the ASPCA-NYPD partnership."Both the NYPD and ASPCA encourage New Yorkers to support efforts of stopping animal cruelty by calling 311 for suspected animal abuse or mistreatment or 911 for crimes in progress.----------