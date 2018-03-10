BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) --It's not easy getting old!
An aging kangaroo at the Bronx Zoo is receiving an exotic treatment for arthritis. The zoo's director says the 15-year-old marsupial named 'Dave' has been dealing with stiff, achy joints.
Veterinarians are administering low-temperature cryotherapy treatment to help with the pain.
The treatment is a high-tech alternative to ice baths.
Animal Planet is documenting Dave's journey for the latest season of 'The Zoo.'
