Aging kangaroo at Bronx Zoo receiving cryotherapy for arthritis

Sandra Bookman has more on an aging kangaroo at the Bronx Zoo undergoing treatment for arthritis. (Discovery Channel)

BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
It's not easy getting old!

An aging kangaroo at the Bronx Zoo is receiving an exotic treatment for arthritis. The zoo's director says the 15-year-old marsupial named 'Dave' has been dealing with stiff, achy joints.

Veterinarians are administering low-temperature cryotherapy treatment to help with the pain.

The treatment is a high-tech alternative to ice baths.

Animal Planet is documenting Dave's journey for the latest season of 'The Zoo.'

