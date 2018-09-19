PETS & ANIMALS

Alligator caught on video, remains on the loose in South Jersey

Alligator caught on video in South Jersey

MULLICA TOWNSHIP, New Jersey --
The search continues for a rogue reptile, spotted roaming around South Jersey.

Neighbors are keeping a close eye on their kids and their dogs after the small alligator or caiman, measuring about three to four feet long, was spotted in Mullica Township.

No one wants to cross its path, except animal control.

This reptile was spotted waddling around Jenna Alcantra's front yard along Hamburg Avenue on Tuesday.

"The police knocked on our door at 8:30 last night and notified me there was an alligator on the property," Alcantara said.

But even after a thorough two day search, cellphone video is still the most recent sighting of the creature.

"It's a little strange. I can't really fathom where this alligator came from," said Alcantara.

Police believe it was a pet that may have outgrown its tank and was set free, now roaming the creeks and woods.

We did some searching ourselves and found wild turkey buzzards, some white ducks, chickens, a hog - but no sign of a large reptile.

The New Jersey Fish and Wildlife Commission just caught a caiman last week near Old Bridge, New Jersey and shipped him off to an alligator rescue in the Poconos, where they'll find a zoo or other habitat for the creature.

But for now, still no sign of one in Mullica Township.

